Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.