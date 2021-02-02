Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in American Canyon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.