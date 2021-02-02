For the drive home in American Canyon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcas…
Temperatures in American Canyon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a r…
American Canyon's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in American Canyon: Windy with rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forec…