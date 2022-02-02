 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News