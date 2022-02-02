Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast ca…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…