For the drive home in Napa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The Napa are…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be ca…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's fo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 deg…
For the drive home in Napa: Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temp…