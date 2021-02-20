 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

