Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PST until MON 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.