Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.