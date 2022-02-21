 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News