For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
