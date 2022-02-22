Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Na…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a m…