 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News