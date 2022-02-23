 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

