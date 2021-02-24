This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 AM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
