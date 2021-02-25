Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 AM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.