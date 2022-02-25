 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

