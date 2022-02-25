This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degr…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Na…