For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM PST until FRI 8:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
