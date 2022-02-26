Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
