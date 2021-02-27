Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.