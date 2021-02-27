For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
