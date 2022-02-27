 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

