This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
