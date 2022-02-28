Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.