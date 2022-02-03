Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast ca…