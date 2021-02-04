Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.