Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

