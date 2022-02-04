Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
