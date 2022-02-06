 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

