Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in American Canyon: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.