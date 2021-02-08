 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News