This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …