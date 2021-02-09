 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in American Canyon: Light rain this evening. Then becoming foggy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

