Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The f…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like i…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorr…