 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Napa, CA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News