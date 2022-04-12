Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.