Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Napa, CA
