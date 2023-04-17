Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…