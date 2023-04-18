Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…