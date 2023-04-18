Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.