Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.