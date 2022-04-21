Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.