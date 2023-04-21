Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Napa, CA
