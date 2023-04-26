Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Napa, CA
