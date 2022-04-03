Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Napa: Rain. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier …
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa ar…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?