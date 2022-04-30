Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast i…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach…