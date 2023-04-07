Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Napa, CA
