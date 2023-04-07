Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.