Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Napa, CA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 67. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph.