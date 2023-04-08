Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Napa, CA
