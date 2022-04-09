Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The f…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorr…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.