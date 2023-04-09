Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Nap…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area w…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm t…