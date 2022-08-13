The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see gen…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The …
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…