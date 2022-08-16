The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Napa, CA
