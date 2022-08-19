Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…