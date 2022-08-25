Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.