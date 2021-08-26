The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Napa, CA
