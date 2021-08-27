The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 69. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperature…