Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Napa, CA

The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph.